Discoverland con Niccolò Fabi | Santeria Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

i Distratti in collaborazione con Magellano Concerti e La Fabbrica sono lieti di presentare dal vivo Discoverland, il progetto artistico di Pier Cortese e Roberto Angelini in tour per presentare il terzo disco con la straordinaria partecipazione***...

Questo è un evento per tuttə
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

