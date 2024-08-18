DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



The Alternative Guitar Shows

Paper Dress Vintage
Sun, 18 Aug, 12:00 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alternative Guitar Shows are delighted to be coming to Paper Dress Vintage! We will be presenting the finest in hand built, boutique UK luthiers and pedal builders in their natural environment, a gig venue that we all know and love!

The event is totally f...

All ages
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
120 capacity

