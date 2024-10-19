DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

QUEER REGGAETON PARTY

Don Quixote
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Who’s ready for our Annual spooky Preciosa Night Pari?! 👻 Join us on Saturday, Oct 19th with 4 of the most ICONIC female djs spinning reggaetón + Dembow + AfroFunk 90s hip hop + salsa and more! Grab ur tix now!

🎃We're having CASH PRIZES for the best Cos...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by: Preciosa Night
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

