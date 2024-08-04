DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Seagulls, This Train Don't Stop and Auto Motives (LA)

Kilowatt
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Seagulls

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ofwhyYiz7Q42ELK892rLK

This Train Don't Stop

https://www.thistraindontstop.com/band-ttds

The Auto Motives (LA)

https://automotives.bandcamp.com/album/motives

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

