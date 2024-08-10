DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poster Printing (SP 201)

The Vera Project
Sat, 10 Aug, 12:00 pm
WorkshopSeattle
$59.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Show posters, art prints, and flat-stock paper print projects, galore! In this hands-on workshop, students will build on the basics of paper-based printing by practicing on a two-color design. Learn concepts such as the basics of color separation, print re...

This is an all ages event (Under 14 requires adult supervision)
Presented by The Vera Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

