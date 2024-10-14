Top track

Slowly Separate

Crows

Rough Trade Nottingham
Mon, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Slowly Separate
About

DHP Presents:

Crows

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crows

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

