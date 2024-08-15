DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Beach Club: Out of Office

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 15 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Laptops down, pints up. Join us every Thursday for Out of Office before heading off for a long weekend of #WFH.

Happy hour. Always free entry. Resident DJs setting the vibe. Authentic Mexican food from DF Tacos ordered right to your table.

  • Seating insi...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

