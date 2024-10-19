Top track

Dios Ke Te Crew + Boyanka Kostova en MAZO

Sala Nazca
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dos de los grupos más importantes de la música urbana gallega, unidos en un show histórico en Madrid. Por un lado, Dios Ke Te Crew, uno de los pilares del rap gallego y uno de los grupos más influyentes del género en la península ibérica, en el marco de su...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dios ke te crew, Boyanka Kostova

Venue

Sala Nazca

C. de Orense, 24, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

