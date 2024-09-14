DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marco Onorato // Future Vintage Festival

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano
Sat, 14 Sept, 2:30 pm
TalkPadova
EVENTO GRATUITO

Appassionato di marketing e comunicazione ha fondato Marketing Espresso a fine 2018 e da lì la tazzina rosa gli fa compagnia tutti i giorni.

Nel tempo libero gli piace cucinare e guardare anime giapponesi.

Marketing Espresso

Marketing E...

Tutte le età
Presentato da SUPERFLY LAB SRL a socio unico.

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano

Via Altinate, 71, 35121 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open2:30 pm

