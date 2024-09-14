DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EVENTO GRATUITO
Appassionato di marketing e comunicazione ha fondato Marketing Espresso a fine 2018 e da lì la tazzina rosa gli fa compagnia tutti i giorni.
Nel tempo libero gli piace cucinare e guardare anime giapponesi.
Marketing Espresso
Marketing E...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.