nobigdyl: "The People We Became" Tour

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About nobigdyl.

nobigdyl. is most known most for combining concept driven lyricism with

eclectic production.  musically he bounces from hard-hitting to

ethereal—pulling from trap, jazz, golden era hip hop, underground and

beyond to create his own sound. The Dove-Award Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

nobigdyl.
w/ special guest Jon Keith and Aklesso

$25 ADV // $31 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aklesso, Jon Keith, nobigdyl.

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

