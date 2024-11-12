Top track

La Bagarre : The Serfs (Cincinnati) & VR SEX (LA)

La Java
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🌒 THE SERFS (post-punk, Cincinnati)

The Serfs est un gang délibérément nébuleux et accessoirement industriel d'hymnes de dance-floor, des troubadours perturbés et désaxés dont le son et l'idéologie musicale semblent être une manifestation causale de leur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Serfs, VR SEX

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

