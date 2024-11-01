Top track

Master Peace - PNE

MASTER PEACE

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 1 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About Master Peace

Peace Okezie, the brainchild behind Master Peace, does not mince his words. He needs to get things out and embodies the phrase, “If you’re going to say it, just say it.” While never careless or unsympathetic with his words, the phrase is an affirmation tha Read more

Event information

MASTER PEACE | LIVE _ MILANO

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

01 NOVEMBRE 2024 - H.21.00

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Barley Arts
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

