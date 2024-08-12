DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pop Idol’s inaugural winner Will Young made himself at home at the top of the UK Singles Charts in the early ’00s, with ‘Leave Right Now’ and a cover of the Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’. A two-time BRIT Award winner, Young was also nominated for a Laurence Olivi
Jacaranda Records presents a live performance from Will Young in support of his new album
