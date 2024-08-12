Top track

Leave Right Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Young: Album Launch Show @ 8:45PM

Jacaranda Baltic
Mon, 12 Aug, 8:45 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £23.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leave Right Now
Got a code?

About Will Young

Pop Idol’s inaugural winner Will Young made himself at home at the top of the UK Singles Charts in the early ’00s, with ‘Leave Right Now’ and a cover of the Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’. A two-time BRIT Award winner, Young was also nominated for a Laurence Olivi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jacaranda Records presents a live performance from Will Young in support of his new album

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will Young

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.