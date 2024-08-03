Top track

TripHopJazz ft. Arran Kent x Wonky Logic x Matt Davies

Alfie's
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TripHopJazz is a progressive jazz style that combines elements of soul, jazz, funk, and hip-hop. It is led by jazz saxophonist Arran Kent and features many popular neo-soul and alternative hip hop artists including the infamous Wonky Logic and Matt Davies....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

