DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HUGO TSR

Transbordeur
Fri, 24 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

« Hugo TSR, il est là, qui le demande ? »

Ni vraiment tête d’affiche de l’Underground, ni reconnu au pays du Mainstream, Hugo TSR impose son rythme, sa musique et sa carrière au fil des années et de ses sorties d’albums impeccables.

De par son flow limpi...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés par leur tuteur légal. Pièce d’identité obligatoire pour entrer.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hugo Tsr, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.