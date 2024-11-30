DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sticky M.A.

Camelot
Sat, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsSalamanca
€23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sticky M.A.

Nueva fecha en Salamanca.

Menores de 16 años deberán entrar acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal adquiriendo estos también su entrada. 16 y 17 años deberán presentar la autorización de menores firmada. En todos los casos será OBLIGATORIO pr...

Organizado por The Moon Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camelot

Calle Bordadores 3, 37002 Salamanca, provincia de Salamanca, España
Doors open8:30 pm

