Animal Farm

The Hope Conspiracy

New Cross Inn
Sat, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hope Conspiracy

Yes, really, The Hope Conspiracy. In London for the first time since 2010. Dark hardcore legends with roots spreading deep into the fabric of modern heavy music. “Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception” just released on Deathwish. The...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Doomstar and Real Life.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Geist, The Hope Conspiracy

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

