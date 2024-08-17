DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bryan Hopkins of Elvis Monroe Exclusive Acoustic Set

The Mint
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:45 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In 2008, two small towns on opposite sides of the globe came together when guitarist Ben Carey from Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia met singer/songwriter Bryan Hopkins from Salem, Oregon. When their paths initially crossed, Ben was a member of multi-platin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bryan Hopkins

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open6:45 pm

