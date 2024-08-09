DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

How Long Gone: Live Show

Bush Hall
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
PodcastLondon
£32.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

How Long Gone feels like when you used to have friends. Assuming your friends were bicoastal elites, Chris Black and Jason Stewart. And they welcomed you to silently join them as they ushered in a parade of guests – playwright Jeremy O. Harris, musician Ph...

This is a 16+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

How Long Gone

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.