DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Queens of Lovers Rock return to Fox and Firkin on the 15th of September. Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson bring an unforgettable night of Lovers Rock and Romantic Reggae!
Janet Kay is best known for her iconic Dennis Bovell-produced single "Silly Games,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.