JANET KAY & CARROLL THOMPSON

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 15 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20

About

The Queens of Lovers Rock return to Fox and Firkin on the 15th of September. Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson bring an unforgettable night of Lovers Rock and Romantic Reggae!

Janet Kay is best known for her iconic Dennis Bovell-produced single "Silly Games,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
Lineup

Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

