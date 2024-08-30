Top track

Tonight, We Fall

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ADULT., Pelada, Nuovo Testamento

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tonight, We Fall
Got a code?

About

Darkness falls on the Ruins: ADULT. headlines alongside Pelada and Nuovo Testamento. Presented with Saint Vitus and Synthicide, this lineup features three absolute standouts of ice cold synthwave/punk hybrids.

Detroit's ADULT. are, by any metric, fully fl...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuovo Testamento, Pelada, ADULT

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.