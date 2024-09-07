Top track

Fat Dog - Running

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Dog: Live Performance (Matinee)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 7 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fat Dog - Running
Got a code?

About

Due to phenomenal demand, Rough Trade East is very excited to present a second in-store live performance from Fat Dog. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'WOOF.' released via Domino.

Please note this is a live performance only,...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.