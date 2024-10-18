Top track

Tigers Jaw - I Saw Water

Tigers Jaw

The King of Clubs
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$33.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tigers Jaw - I Saw Water
About

Tigers Jaw

Support TBD

All Ages

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tigers Jaw

Venue

The King of Clubs

6252 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

