The Beltones, Los Hooligans and Toledo Panic

Kilowatt
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.03

About

The Black Sheep Scooter Club Presents:

The San Francisco Classic 2024

The Beltones are a punk band formed in 1994 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They have released two full length albums on TKO Records ("On Deaf Ears" & "Cheap Trinkets") and several 7" si...

This is a 21+ event
The Black Sheep Scooter Club Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Hooligans, The Beltones

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

