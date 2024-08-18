DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

818 Day with Gods Hate at Midnight Hour!

The Midnight Hour
Sun, 18 Aug, 4:00 pm
GigsSan Fernando
$41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

818 Day returns with a two room extended show this year!

God’s Hate (Performing “God’s Hate” in its entirety)

Big Boy

ACxDC (G.O.A.T. Record Release)

Missing Link

Human Garbage (Record Release)

Extinguish

Greenwitch

Hereditary

Firestarter

Holy Bl...

This is an all ages event
Presented by The Midnight Hour Récords.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Midnight Hour

1101 San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91340, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

