Jake Leckie Quartet

Healing Force of the Universe
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$22.66
Jake Leckie, a versatile musician, blends rootsy acoustic funk-jazz with influences spanning jazz, classical, gospel, Latin, folk, and hip-hop. He's toured with Sixto "Sugarman" Rodriguez, performed at Havana Jazz Festival with Gianni Gagliardi, and record...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Lineup

Jake K. Leckie, Randal Fisher, Mark Ferber

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

