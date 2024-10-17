Top track

You Make My Life a Better Place

Mamas Gun

KOKO
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

You Make My Life a Better Place
About Mamas Gun

Formed in 2008 and naming themselves after the Erykah Badu album of the same name, Mamas Gun fuses elements of rock, funk and Motown to create mellow soul-pop, including ‘This Is the Day’ (2020) and ‘I Need a Win’ (2018). The London quintet have toured wit Read more

Event information

Live Nation Glasswerk present

Mamas Gun

and support Audrey Powne

The KOKO venue has limited space for accessibility. Accessibility tickets are only purchasable through the KOKO website and once these tickets have been sold, we cannot accept any further...

This is an 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by adult)
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mamas Gun, Audrey Powne

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

