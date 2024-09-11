Top track

Marijuana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brujeria

The Brooklyn Monarch
Wed, 11 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marijuana
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland presents: BRUJERIA at The Brooklyn Monarch

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brujeria

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.