William

La Marquise
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLyon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jeune artiste de 19 ans ayant grandit avec la musique grâce à son père musicien. Il commence à chanter et à apprendre le piano très tôt, tout en s’inspirant d’artistes comme Michael Jackson, Les Beatles ou même Franck Ocean. Ce bagage musical lui permet au...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

William

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open7:30 pm

