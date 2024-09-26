Top track

Ruiseñora + Casapalma en MAZO

Siroco
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:00 pm
€13.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ruiseñora cierran el tour de "Palmerita, Palmerita" en la Sala Siroco junto a los cántabros Casapalma, que celebran el primer aniversario de su debut "Montañesas". Será el jueves 26 de septiembre en el marco del ciclo de conciertos MAZO.

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ruiseñora

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

