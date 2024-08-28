DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REPO MAN

Peckham Levels
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A quintessential cult film of the 1980s, Alex Cox’s singular sci-fi comedy stars the always captivating Harry Dean Stanton as a weathered repo man in a desolate Los Angeles, and Emilio Estevez as the nihilistic middle-class punk he takes under his wing. Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Film Screening, Film Screening

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

