Linn Koch-Emmery

Goldener Salon
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Linn Koch-Emmery

Live 2024

All ages
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Linn Koch-Emmery

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

