Late Night Disco All Night Long

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Proud to present the long awaited return of Late Night Disco and this time they will be playing a very special all night long set in the basement with our resident disco dancers.

Whilst upstairs our residents will be playing all your favourite party anthe...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID required).
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Late Night Disco

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

