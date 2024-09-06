Top track

None of Your Business (from Despicable Me 4)

Billboard Hip-Hop LIVE ‘24

Xanadu
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
New York
$32.71

None of Your Business (from Despicable Me 4)
About

In conjunction with Billboard’s R&B/ Hip-Hop Power Players and in celebration of the boundary-breaking genre, global music authority Billboard is hosting the live concert event, Hip-Hop LIVE, on Friday, September 6, at the immersive roller rink Xanadu in B...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BossMan Dlow, Teezo Touchdown

Venue

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

