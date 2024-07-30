DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DOWNSTAIRS: Dank Dykes Monthly Social

Purgatory
Tue, 30 Jul, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're back! Come hang with your favorite queer stoners at our recurring Dank Dykes Monthly Social! This event is FREE entry and will be held Tuesday, 7/30 from 6-10pm at Purgatory in Brooklyn. There will be 420 vending, bar access and plenty of opportunity...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.