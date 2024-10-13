DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In 2019, after former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló’s political scandal, singer iLe, her rapper brother Residente, and Bad Bunny released ‘Afilando los Cuchillos’. The song, which translates to ‘Sharpening Knives’, charted decades of government co
From her roots as the powerhouse vocalist of Calle 13 to her GRAMMY-winning solo career, iLe brings a mesmerizing blend of traditional Latin rhythms and cutting-edge electronic sounds to The Brooklyn Monarch. Her debut album, iLevitable, was hailed as an i...
