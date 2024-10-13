DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

iLe

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About iLe

In 2019, after former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló’s political scandal, singer iLe, her rapper brother Residente, and Bad Bunny released ‘Afilando los Cuchillos’. The song, which translates to ‘Sharpening Knives’, charted decades of government co Read more

Event information

From her roots as the powerhouse vocalist of Calle 13 to her GRAMMY-winning solo career, iLe brings a mesmerizing blend of traditional Latin rhythms and cutting-edge electronic sounds to The Brooklyn Monarch. Her debut album, iLevitable, was hailed as an i...

This is an 16+ event
Scenic Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

iLe

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity

