Canton Disco 2 廣東的士高 二

The George Tavern
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After the outrageously silly and nostalgic night last year, Zenegeist and Congee Sounds are back at their favourite East End pub, the George Tavern for an evening of wholesome Hong Kong pop and disco fun.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Congee Sounds
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

