Top track

Charli xcx - 360

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shimmer_003

The George Tavern
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charli xcx - 360
Got a code?

About

Shimmer is a clubnight concept by four friends dedicated to making the most immersive dancefloor possible.

We’re returning to London’s premier gig-boozer venue, the George Tavern, to bring our fusion of lights, visuals and bass-heavy dance music and turn...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shimmer
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.