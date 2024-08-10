Top track

My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the Black Parade

The Black Parade: Emo & Pop Punk Party

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of Emo & Pop Punk

DJs Jet, Swabby and Nekosiren play all the jams you love by:

Fall Out Boy * Yellowcard, Jimmy Eat World * My Chemical Romance * All Time Low * New Found Glory * Blink 182 * AFI, Panic! At The Disco * Good Charl*...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Vampire Freaks & Cheeky Entertainment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

