Amal Nemer - Don't Stop The Music

MANIFEST by Amal Nemer

Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at MODE on Saturday, August 10th, for a night of music and celebration at the Manifest Records launch party. Spearheaded by rising DJ and producer Amal Nemer, this event will feature an eclectic mix of tech house beats and vibrant energy. Amal Neme...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Humans Alike & MODE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

