Rinse Carnival Afterparty 2024

Paradise By Way Of Kensal Green
Mon, 26 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.30
About

Rinse Carnival Afterparty

Monday 26th August

6PM - 2AM

Paradise by way of Kensal Green

Kilburn Lane

W10 4AE

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rinse.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Paradise By Way Of Kensal Green

19 Kilburn Ln, London W10 4AE
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

