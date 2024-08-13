DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BONGO! (Bingo Night) @ Robert's Westside

Robert's Westside
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
SocialChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Robert's Westside Presents:
BONGO!
Bingo Night at Robert's

TOP PRIZE: WIN A RYTHM CANNABIS BONG
+ Concert Ticket Giveaways: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Band Of Heathens, James McMurtry, Bette Smith & Cracker
+ Hopewell Gift Certificiates
+ R...

This is an 21+ event (No One Under 21 Allowed)
Presented by Robert's Westside.

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.