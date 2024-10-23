Top track

Tgbb Festival: Day 2

Supersonic
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

They're Gonna Be Big Festival !
3 jours, 3 lieux, 21 groupes

Le Supersonic lance un nouveau festival: la They're Gonna Be Big ! Le concept: inviter des groupes coups de coeur de l'équipe qui n'ont encore jamais joué à Paris.
Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Keep, Monster Florence

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

