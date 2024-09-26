Top track

DIVIANNE - Oxygen

Divianne at Folklore, Hackney

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Folklore to welcome an exceptional lineup on Thursday, September 26th.

DIVIANNE – Born and raised in France, Divianne creates her own lane in the indie/alternative scene with a distinctive silky voice, a nostalgic ambia...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DIVIANNE

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

