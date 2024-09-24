Top track

Dan and Peggy Reeder with Greg Cartwright and Krista Wroten

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Arts presents a special performance from indie-folk legend Dan Reeder and his daughter Peggy with an opening performance from Memphis-based musos Greg Cartwright and Krista Wroten in The Green Room.

Dan Reeder, Oh Boy Records’ longest signed art...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

