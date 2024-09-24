DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crosstown Arts presents a special performance from indie-folk legend Dan Reeder and his daughter Peggy with an opening performance from Memphis-based musos Greg Cartwright and Krista Wroten in The Green Room.
Dan Reeder, Oh Boy Records’ longest signed art...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.