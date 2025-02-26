Top track

Good Bad Times

Hinds

Electric Ballroom
Wed, 26 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.40

About Hinds

Madrid’s Hinds make lo-fi garage rock with a ’60s pop edge. Dissatisfied with Spain’s male-dominated rock scene, Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote learnt to play guitar, and formed the group in the early ’10s. Since then, they’ve sung in English and Read more

Event information

Amingas Presents:

Hinds.

This event is 14 and over. 14s to 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 14 years of age will not be admitted to this event and will not be entitled to a refund.

Presented by Amigas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hinds

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

