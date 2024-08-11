Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette

The Courettes / Cinema Hearts / Vüdü Revival

Static Age Records
Sun, 11 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE COURETTES

“The real deal.The most authentic 60’s inspired garage rock”

Vive Le Rock, UK

“Can’t imagine my turntable without The Courettes”

David Fricke (Rolling Stone), USA

“Your new favourite band once you´ve heard them”

Louder Than War, UK

“Un...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cinema Hearts, The Courettes

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

