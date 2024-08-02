Top track

Zeñel - VOCOPHORIA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zeñel // Axel, Tilé, Mackwood // Peckham Audio

Peckham Audio
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zeñel - VOCOPHORIA
Got a code?

About

A new level of UK Jazz fusion //

Zeñel = grime, drill, dnb, UKG, 808s, flows etc + jazz improvisation and composition //

London-based band morphing two rich cultural worlds into one //

And our gigs sound the same as our records (through on-stage laptop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zeñel

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.