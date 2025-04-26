Top track

Ian Prowse - Here I Lie

Does This Train Stop On Merseyside 20th Anniversary Tour

Lost Horizon
Sat, 26 Apr 2025, 7:30 pm
£23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts present

Ian Prowse & Amsterdam: Does This Train Stop On Merseyside 20th Anniversary Tour

This is an 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
Lineup

Ian Prowse, Amsterdam

Venue

Lost Horizon

1-3 Elton St, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 9EH, BS2 9EH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

