DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KOYAANISQATSI

BBC Television Centre
Wed, 31 Jul, 6:00 pm
FilmLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Programme

HQI TV

A selection of short films, music videos, and animations created by HQI Artists-in-Residence. Featuring new and original works by Goya Gumbani, Seren 4 Ever, Haich Ber Na, Julian Gallese, Sharifa, Sam Wood, and Cecilia Corzo, among other...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

BBC Television Centre

101 Wood Lane, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 7FQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.